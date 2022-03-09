New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly gotten engaged to his girlfriend Dr Dana Blumberg.

Kraft, 80, and Blumberg, 47, have reportedly been dating since 2019, according to People, which reports that the couple’s engagement was announced by Tommy Hilfiger during the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event on Saturday.

According to People, the fashion designer announced Kraft’s engagement to the ophthalmologist on stage at the gala.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019, when they attended the French Open together in June of that year.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Hiatt Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer in July 2011 at age 68.

Following his wife’s death, Kraft was romantically linked to actor Ricki Lander, who he later separated from in 2018. In 2019, the billionaire was charged with soliciting prostitution after he was secretly filmed while inside a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.

The football team owner did not plead guilty, however, he did issue a public apology for his actions, in which he said he had “hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” according to People.

The video was later supressed after it was ruled to be a violation of his rights by a Florida appeals court on the basis that the methods used violated the defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights against illegal search and seizures.

As of now, neither Kraft nor Blumberg have addressed reports of their engagement, however, Page Six reports that the couple has been engaged for a couple weeks.