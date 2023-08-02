Robin Arzón and husband Drew Butler welcome second child together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robin Arzón has welcomed a new addition to her family having given birth to her second child with husband Drew Butler last month.

On 16 July, the Peloton instructor gave birth to a son, Atlas Sage Arzón-Butler. She and Butler married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Athena, two, in 2021.

“Our family feels complete! I marvel at Athena and Atlas now that I’m a mom of two. Even though there’s natural chaos, I feel deeply anchored in this chapter of my life. It feels right,” Arzón told People.

“I’ve been supported by Drew, my mom and my circle, to heal, nourish and invite the energy we want to maintain in our lives,” she said.

“Some nights are late and feel long, but I’m at peace. Atlas exudes so much strength and calm. I’m in love.”

The cycling instructor went on to say that she chose the name Atlas because it’s “rooted in symbolic strength and resilience”.

His name is “also a reminder of the power of exploration and discovery”, she added. “We chose [his middle name] ‘Sage’ to invite wisdom, equanimity and healing.”

As for how Athena is adapting to her new sibling, Arzón explained: “Athena is the most loving big sister I have ever witnessed.

“She’s obsessed with Atlas and my greatest wish is that they build on this lifelong bond. Every spare moment she wants to hold him and give lots of ‘besitos’ [kisses].

“We involve her in everything and this is the family’s baby. We are being sure to give her 1:1 time with Mom and Dad too!”

The fitness instructor went on to say that she has been re-framing her approach to exercise since giving birth.

“Postpartum life teaches me that slowing down is a strength,” she said. “The human body is resilient. Scar tissue demonstrates we can come back stronger.

“I’m not looking to snap back. I’m ascending to another level with the strength and stories that brought me to this chapter. I’m excited to write the next.”

In an Instagram post announcing Atlas’s birth, Arzón wrote: “Welcome Atlas Sage! Born 7/16/23 at 8.1 lbs, we have been soaking up the newborn snuggles. We are so in love with this baby boy!

“Athena is the best big sister. Baby and I are healthy and our family feels complete.”