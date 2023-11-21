Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Romeo Beckham has paid tribute to his girlfriend with a new tattoo.

The 21-year-old Brentford B football player followed in the footsteps of his father David Beckham and his brother Brooklyn Beckham, who are both heavily tattooed, and commemorated his love for his girlfriend, model Mia Regan, with brand new ink.

On his Instagram story, Romeo celebrated her 21st birthday with a series of photos, including two pictures of the model with his golden doodle puppy as well as a photo of them dancing during a night out on the town. In the caption, David and Victoria Beckham’s son wrote: “HAPPY 21st gorgeous girl I love you so much.”

Below the post, the model reportedly commented with two red heart emojis.

Although he didn’t post the tattoo to his account, his girlfriend shared a picture of it on her Instagram story while dining together at London’s Bacchanalia restaurant on 19 November. He got the word “Mooch” written above a globe tattoo near his elbow, a likely reference to the model’s nickname and a nod to her Instagram account @mimimoocher, where the model has garnered popularity on the platform for her Y2K-inspired outfits and quirky sense of style.

Like his father and his brother, Romeo has gotten quite a few tattoos, including a dove, an angel, and much more. However, the budding football player has a ways to go in terms of building a robust collection of tattoos that could rival his brother Brooklyn’s, who reportedly has 70 tattoos alone dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

According to reports, Romeo and the model have been dating for four years, having started dating in May 2019, and recently celebrated their fourth anniversary together in May. They made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon in 2019.

In 2021, the pair made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards. At the time, Regan admitted to Vogue that her boyfriend’s mother, former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, gave her a few words of advice for the big night. She gushed to the outlet: “Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure.”

Regan and Victoria have reportedly grown so close that they even collaborated professionally in 2022, releasing a six-piece denim capsule for the former Spice Girl’s fashion line.

“Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule,” the 49-year-old designer told the outlet. “This capsule is so entirely Mia. And I love that.”

Although the pair have been together for quite sometime, it doesn’t mean they haven’t had their ups and downs. In July 2022, the couple reportedly split due to distance. However, five months later, Romeo posted a picture of the model on his Instagram account, indicating that they were back together.