Comedian Rosie Jones is set to host a new comedy, chat and cooking show for Channel 4, in what is being described as a “big stride forward” for representation of disability on TV.

Dine Hard, a five-part series, will see Jones – an amateur cook – try her hand at making meals for several famous faces.

In a bid to diversify on-screen and behind the scenes, one third of the show’s cast and staff will be made up of disabled talent.

“Expect great chat, mediocre food and (hopefully) very few culinary-related trips to A&E,” Channel 4 said in its announcement.

Thomas Pullen, a digital commissioning executive for the broadcaster, said the representation of disability in cooking and chat shows hasn’t come “as far as in some other genres”.

“So with Rosie Jones: Dine Hard, we wanted to take a big stride forward and throw Rosie in at the deep end, asking her to do both those things at once, cooking and chat, and in true Rosie style, she has risen to that challenge,” he said.

Jones has ataxic cerebral palsy, which affects balance and coordination and causes slow speech.

She often incorporates her disability into her comedy, previously opening her Live at the Apollo performance with the line: “As you can tell from my voice, I suffer from being northern.”

Alongside Dine Hard, Channel 4 has also commissioned Jones for two other projects.

In a one-off documentary, which is yet to be titled, Jones will explore society’s attitudes towards disabled people.

The comedian is a regular target of abuse on social media, recently tweeting a screenshot of a hateful comment she had received about her teeth.

Jones said she will use the documentary as an opportunity to investigate how widespread the problem is, looking particularly at the specifics of the language used towards disabled people.

Channel 4 has also announced a second series of Trip Hazard, which sees Jones travel to the UK’s unlikeliest destinations to experience the unusual and quirky activities on offer in each location.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be heading up not one, not two, but three Channel 4 shows! How lucky am I?!” Jones said.

“In my opinion, Channel 4 has always been the pioneer channel when it comes to championing and celebrating diversity, and showcasing different, important stories. All three of these shows do just that. Oh, do I have a brilliantly busy year ahead!”

Phil Harris, head of entertainment and events at Channel 4, said Jones is a “brilliant talent”.

“We’re over the moon viewers will get to see more of the Rosie they love in Trip Hazard, as well as a different side to her in the documentary which looks at a massively important issue that is incredibly close to Rosie’s heart,” he said.