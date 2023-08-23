Royal family website updated again after removing Prince Harry’s title

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just two weeks after Prince Harry’s “His Royal Highness” was removed from the royal family website, another update has been made.

As the majority of the royal family is currently in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, some updates are being made to their official website.

On Tuesday, a royal family blogger under the username Gert’s Royals, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, an announcement that the monarchy’s website has been updated for the second time this month, and now features a drop down menu that leads to four other web pages.

In the top right corner of the royal.uk website, users can now see a menu titled “Royal websites.” Underneath that menu, visitors can navigate to The Royal Collection Trust, which is the manager of the royal art collection and public openings of royal residences, The Prince’s Trust, which is King Charles’ longstanding charity dedicated to at-risk youth, The Royal Foundation, which is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, a youth awards program founded by Prince Philip and headed today by Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh.

Another new website feature appears directly to the left of the dropdown menu and is titled, “Their Majesties’ work as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.” This allows for users to look back on speeches, press releases, and other news from the Clarence House website from before the accession of King Charles and Queen Camilla, according to People.

The website has not been fully updated since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as an explainer portion of the website on proper protocol for greeting a member of the royal family still refers to her as the sovereign.

(Royal family website)

The last website update took place in the beginning of August, when it was altered to reflect the current titles of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Prior to the change, the couple was referred to as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the titles they held prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Similarly, references to Prince William and Kate as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been updated to reflect the couple’s titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

There was also an update to Prince Harry’s page on the royal family website, which no longer includes the title “His Royal Highness.” Until recently, the Duke of Sussex was still being referred to by his HRH title in his bio on the royal family’s website. However, the current version of the page does not include any HRH references, instead referring to the royal either as the duke or the Duke of Sussex.

In June, a section of the site that detailed Harry’s work to raise awareness around HIV/AIDS in 2016, previously read: “In 2016, His Royal Highness underwent a public HIV test at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital to raise awareness and promote how easy it is to get tested, as part of his on-going efforts to eradicate stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS.”

In a statement to Express, the Palace explained their reason for the delays in website updates, stating: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and a representative for the Sussexes for comment.