Former Archbishop of Canterbury reveals how he knew William and Kate’s marriage would be successful

The former Archbishop of Canterbury who married Prince William and Kate Middleton has reflected on the couple’s 10 years of marriage, revealing that he knew on their wedding day their relationship would last.

Rowan Williams married the royal couple during a televised ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, after they first met while studying at St Andrews University in Scotland together.

The wedding was watched by 17.6 million people in the UK and an estimated 2 billion around the world.

The former Archbishop is one of the guests interviewed in the BBC Two documentary, Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember, which airs tonight at 7.30pm in celebration of the couple’s recent 10-year anniversary.

In a preview clip shown on ITV’s Lorraine, Williams revealed that he knew their marriage would be a success by the way they interacted when stood at the altar.

Williams said of the day: “They didn’t seem unduly nervous. Yes, as it happens, a couple billion people were watching, but they were still talking to one another, from the centre, where it matters.

“They looked as if they were quite enjoying themselves. And when they’re smiling at each other, I feel ‘Actually yes, yes, it is working’ and it did.”

Since their marriage, the couple has had three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

To mark their 10-year anniversary yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an image taken at their home at Kensington Palace.

The couple also shared a video montage of their family, shot by London-based filmmaker Will Warr, on their official Instagram account. They thanked everyone for their kind messages on their anniversary.

In the clip, they can be seen climbing sand dunes on a Norfolk beach. In another scene, the family toasts marshmallows over an open fire in the gardens at Anmer Hall.