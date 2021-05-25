Royal fans are commenting on the resemblance between Meghan Markle when she was a toddler and her and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

The comparisons were made over the weekend, after new footage of two-year-old Archie was shared during the Duke of Sussex’s new Apple TV+ docu-series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See.

In the footage, Archie can be seen playing on a swing set in what appears to be the garden of the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

After the docu-series aired, royal fan Julieth, who goes by the username @troubleshade on Twitter, shared a screenshot of Archie alongside a photo of Meghan reportedly taken when she was six months old and sitting on the lap of her half-sister, Samantha.

“Archie [has] been looking a lot like Meghan,” Julieth captioned the side-by-side images.

In the two photos, both Meghan and her son can be seen with brown curly hair and smiles, prompting many fans to acknowledge the similarities.

“I have always said that Archie looks like his mother from the first time we saw him at the photocall. He’s a mini-Meghan with his curly and wavy hair,” one person commented.

Another said: “Yes he does with his dark eyes and smile, wow.”

Others, however, revealed that they think the two-year-old more closely resembles Prince Harry, with someone else writing: “I think he looks more like Harry!”

Similarities aside, many royal fans were thrilled to see new footage of Archie, with some pointing out that the most important thing is that he is “happy”.

“One thing for sure, he looks like a very happy baby,” one person wrote.

In addition to Archie swinging, the docu-series also gave viewers a glimpse of the family, who moved from the UK to California last year and who are expecting their second child, a daughter, playing together on the beach along with their family dogs, Guy and Pula.