The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place today (Monday 19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, aged 96. Following Her Majesty’s death, Prince Charles’ title changed to King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, took the name of Queen Consort.

The government also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral will also be a national bank holiday.

A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

There will also be a national two minutes of silence held across the UK shortly after the service, around 11.55am.

Will pubs be open on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

While some pubs and restaurants closed for 24 hours following the Queen’s death last week, it is again up to them whether they choose to shut their doors on the bank holiday.

It is expected that many pubs will stay open to allow mourners to gather and raise a pint to the late monarch.

Here’s everything you need to know about which pubs will be open on Monday.

Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons has said it will open its pubs in central London from 8am on Monday, as well as branches in railway stations and airport pubs.

The pub group said its other venues outside of the capital will be shut during the Queen’s funeral, but they will reopen for the day from around 1pm, after the procession ends.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday 19 September.”

Stonegate

The Stonegate Group, which runs around 4,500 pubs and bars across the UK, said it plans to keep venues open and will braodcast footage of the Queen’s funeral.

A spokesperson said: “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a momentous and sombre occasion.

“We send our deepest condolences to the royal family at this sad time.

“Our managed pubs, bars and vanues remain open and, where possible, will show the funeral on Monday 19 September to honour her life and service.”

Greene King

Greene King confirmed that business will be operating as usual on the day of the late monarch’s funeral. The group runs around 2,700 pubs and restaurants around the UK.

Heineken

Heineken’s pub arm, Star Pubs & Bars, confirmed that some of its venues will remain open for the day, depending on the “needs of their local community”. You should check the opening hours of your local Star pub or bar before visiting.

The group’s managing director Lawson Mountstevens, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.’

“The Star Pubs & Bars’ estate encompasses a wide variety of individual pubs which are leased to independent licensees to run as their own. Licensees will be working to choose the most fitting and appropriate way for their pubs to pay their respects and mark this sad occasion.’

“This will include which opening hours will best meet the needs of their local community on 19 September or whether to close.”

Fullers

Most Fullers pubs will remain open on Monday during the Queen’s funeral.

The company said in a statement: “Pubs are an integral part of the community and we expect the majority of our pubs to be open to join with their communities and celebrate the life of an amazing and inspirational leader.”

Mitchell and Butler

The owners of Harvester, All Bar One and O’Neill’s has said its venues will stay open on Monday. Mitchell and Butler runs over 1,700 pubs, restaurants and bars across the UK.

Customers should check their local Mitchell and Butler venue for opening times on the day.