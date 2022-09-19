Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.

On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.

In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.

However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham Palace are “a little different than State Dinners everywhere else,” with Barack recalling that the Queen was “dressed up quite a bit”.

According to Barack, the realisation prompted some concern from the former first lady, who, as a gift to the monarch, had given the royal a “small, modest brooch of nominal value”.

“The Queen was dressed up quite a bit for this State Dinner, and it was a little concerning for Michelle because, as a gift to Her Majesty, Michelle had selected a small, modest brooch of nominal value,” the former president recalled.

However, Barack then revealed that the former first couple was left pleasantly surprised and touched when the Queen wore the brooch to a state dinner at the American Embassy the following night.

“We reciprocated the following evening with a dinner that we hosted at the American Embassy,” Barack continued. “But the one thing we immediately noticed is that she’s wearing the brooch that Michelle had given.

“And it was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed, not just to us, but to everybody who she interacted with.”

The brooch given to the Queen by Michelle was American-made in 1950 and featured 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate, according to USAToday, with the outlet reporting that the monarch also gifted the former first lady a two-inch brooch with gold leaves and coral flowers.

The Queen wears a brooch given to her by Michelle Obama (Getty Images)

While Barack and Michelle were appreciative of the Queen’s gesture, the former president also amusingly noted that the monarch was “very mindful” of guests at Buckingham Palace “not overstaying their welcome”.

“She was looking at her watch and then at some point said: ‘Well, okay. It’s time to go,’” Barack recalled.

Elsewhere in the video, the former president shared a story about Michelle and the couple’s daughters Malia and Sasha being invited to the palace for tea.

According to Barack, the Queen offered the couple’s daughters the opportunity to ride around the palace grounds in her “golden carriage”.

The former president concluded his tribute praising the “beloved” Queen for her “sense of duty,” her “clear understanding of her role as a symbol for a nation,” and her “kindness and consideration”.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing,” Barack captioned the video.