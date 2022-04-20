Barbie unveils Queen Elizabeth II doll in honour of Platinum Jubilee

Barbie is releasing a doll of Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee this summer.

The Queen’s new Barbie doll will be dressed an ivory gown, an adorned blue riband and a tiara as inspired by one of the monarch’s most iconic outfits.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 70 years served on the throne from 2 June, marking her time as the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The limited edition Barbie doll is made as a part of the toy brand’s Tributes Collection, which honours famous and historical figures.

It will be complete with a tiara based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara – famously worn by The Queen on her wedding to Prince Philip – and miniature medallions inspired by the Royal Family Orders.

The doll’s pink and blue ribbons will replicate those given to the Queen by her father George VI, and grandfather, George V.

The Queen’s Barbie doll will be complete with her iconic tiara and adorned blue riband (Mattel)

It will also be presented in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace, showcasing a throne and red carpet inspired by the palace’s throne room, and will be printed with a crest-shaped logo and badge commemorating the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

A spokesperson for Barbie said: “After her coronation in 1953, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community.”

To commemorate the Jubilee, a four-day bank holiday weekend will take place in the UK from June 2 to 5 as well as nationwide celebrations and initiatives.

Barbie’s spokesperson added: “Since 1959, the Barbie brands purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything. That message has never been more relevant than it is today.”

The Queen Elizabeth II doll will be sold at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis from 21 April ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on 2 June.