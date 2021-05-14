Buckingham Palace is on the lookout for a cyber security expert to help protect the palace’s emails and Google searches from hackers.

A job advert was posted by the royal household for a Cyber Security Engineer who would earn between £50,000 and £60,000 and work for 37.5 hours per week.

According to the advertisement, the role will involve monitoring the households “network and systems”, identifying threats to security and taking charge of “response activities.”

Posted on the royal household’s website, it asks that candidates submit their CVs by 26 May with interviews expected to begin in June.

The advert for the job explains that the job involves “delivering work that matters” and “being a part of the professional business behind the monarchy.”

It goes on to say: “Joining our Cyber Security team, you’ll have a vital role in delivering our Cyber Security and Resilience Strategy.

“You’ll monitor our network and systems, identify potential security threats and lead on response activities.”

Currently, other jobs listed on the site include a liveried helper - who would have to prepare the Queen’s horses for Royal events - as well as an operational support coordinator for the Royal Collection Trust.

It is thought that the post will enjoy some work from home benefits, even after the pandemic. Indeed, the royal household hinted earlier in the year that palace staff would continue “flexible working,” once the threat of Covid had passed.