Camilla ‘makes reading sexy’, says Ben Okri as Queen hosts Booker Prize event

Queen Camilla was praised for making reading “sexy” as she hosted the Booker Prize-shortlisted authors for a pre-awards event at her home.

Camilla, who is known to be a passionate reader and a patron of several literacy charities, welcomed the awards foundation to Clarence House on Thursday (23 November), ahead of this weekend’s winner announcement.

Speaking about the Queen, poet and novelist Sir Ben Okri said that her love of literature had encouraged others to delve into books.

The Nigerian-British writer, whose book The Famished Road won the Booker Prize in 1991, said: “She sets a very good public example, she makes reading sexy, and makes it appealable to the public, and makes it something that you ought to do.

“It’s very, very important, reading, literacy needs all the help it can get.”

In a speech given to guests at her home, Camilla thanked the writers “who enhance our life, we couldn’t do without you all”.

Queen Camilla and the people of the Booker Prize Foundation (PA)

“I’ve always said reading is an escapism, whatever is happening in your life, and if you feel it’s difficult to cope with, you can pick up a book and just go off into another world,” she continued.

“So if it wasn’t for all of you, and all the publishers, and all the agents that help you put your books on the map, it would be a very sad world.”

Queen Camilla speaks to Booker Prize-shortlisted author Jonathan Escoffery (PA)

Camilla was also given the trophy for safekeeping ahead of it being awarded to the winning author on Sunday.

Launched in 1969, the Booker Prize is the world’s most influential prize for a single work of fiction.

The prize recognises talent from around the world, and has helped to make household names of authors like past winners Margaret Atwood, Hilary Mantel and Salman Rushdie.

Last year, the Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka won for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. The book centres around the killing of a war photographer in Colombo in the 1990s and explores life after death amid a Sri Lanka beset by civil war.

In August, 13 nominees were announced for the longlist, which was reduced to the final shortlist in September.

Camilla and the Booker Prize trophy (PA)

None of this year’s six Booker finalists – two Americans, a Canadian, two Irish and a British author – have been shortlisted before and their books explore themes ranging from immigration, political extremism and erosion of personal freedom to grief.

Sir Ben gave an impassioned speech championing the importance of books, telling the Queen and her guests: “We know that stories told well and truthfully can shake the world and bring quiet liberation. We know literature is a force for good in an ever-darkening world.”

He said Camilla is someone who “loves reading and who also champions the rights of writers to write freely and unfettered, for a fairy tale is not an unreal fact, taking place in a real world. It is a transformative act taking place in a resistant world.

“Magic is only possible because reality is hard. And all fairy tales take place against the background of what Schopenhauer would call the suffering of the world.”

The 2023 Booker Prize winner will be announced on Sunday 26 November at an award ceremony held at London’s Old Billingsgate. The winner receives £50,000 and a trophy designed by the late Jan Pieńkowski.