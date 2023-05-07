The secret names and themes embroidered into Camilla’s coronation gown

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla subtly carried her family with her on the day of her coronation – she had the names of her children and grandchildren sewn into her gown.

The royal, 75, wore a Bruce Oldfield couture gown, created in Battersea, London.

The dress had some expected additions: the cuffs of each sleeve bore the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock. The symbols appeared on the official invite for the coronation event and have been heavily featured by the royal family in the past.

But there were other unexpected embellishments to the dress, such as the names of her close family, embroidered near the hem of the skirt.

Sharing close-up pictures of the gown on Twitter, royal expert Victoria Howard spotted that the dress appeared to reveal the names of her two children, Tom and Laura, along with those of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis, Eliza and Lola.

Camilla’s grandsons served as her four Pages of Honour during the coronation ceremony on Saturday (6 May).

Royal fans also noticed two gold terrier dogs embroidered onto the gown to represent Charles and Camilla’s rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell.

Camilla adopted the pooches from Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home in 2017.

Elsewhere, Camilla’s shoes were made by British designer Elliot Zed and are made of the same silk fabric as her coronation dress.

She also donned a historic necklace that was worn during coronations in 1902, 1911, 1937 and 1953.

It was previously owned by Camilla’s late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as by Queen Mary before her and Queen Alexandra.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the diamonds in the coronation necklace come from Queen Victoria’s collection of jewellery.