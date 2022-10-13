Jump to content

Camilla may not wear controversial Koh-i-Noor crown for coronation

The diamond, which is set into the front cross of the crown, is steeped in controversy

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 13 October 2022 09:07
Comments
Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: 'I will always remember her smile'

Plans for the Queen Consort to wear a diamond-encrusted crown at the King’s coronation may be shelved as it could bring back “painful memories”, according to reports.

The coronation crown, made especially for the Queen Mother’s 1937 coronation, is set with the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond, a historic treasure that was seized by the East India Company in 1849 when it was presented to Queen Victoria and made part of the Crown Jewels.

A campaign in India has called upon the UK to return the jewel, although it is also claimed by Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the Telegraph, a spokesman for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party said this week: “The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Noor brings back painful memories of the colonial past.

“Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries.

“Recent occasions, like Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-noor does transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India.”

Executive Director of Jewels de Paragon (JDP) Pavana Kishore shows the "Koh-I-Noor" diamond on display with other famous diamonds at an exhibition intitled "100 World Famous Diamonds" in Bangalore 19 May 2002

(AFP via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when asked about the remarks.

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023, it has been confirmed.

Camilla will be crowned alongside the King in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the St Edward’s Crown and be blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

Some royal fans have been upset by the coronation date, after noticing that it happens to fall on the birthday of Charles’s grandson, Archie.

