Camilla may not wear controversial Koh-i-Noor crown for coronation
The diamond, which is set into the front cross of the crown, is steeped in controversy
Plans for the Queen Consort to wear a diamond-encrusted crown at the King’s coronation may be shelved as it could bring back “painful memories”, according to reports.
The coronation crown, made especially for the Queen Mother’s 1937 coronation, is set with the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond, a historic treasure that was seized by the East India Company in 1849 when it was presented to Queen Victoria and made part of the Crown Jewels.
A campaign in India has called upon the UK to return the jewel, although it is also claimed by Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to the Telegraph, a spokesman for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party said this week: “The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Noor brings back painful memories of the colonial past.
“Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries.
“Recent occasions, like Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-noor does transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment when asked about the remarks.
The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023, it has been confirmed.
Camilla will be crowned alongside the King in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.
Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the St Edward’s Crown and be blessed during the historic ceremony.
Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.
Some royal fans have been upset by the coronation date, after noticing that it happens to fall on the birthday of Charles’s grandson, Archie.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies