Camilla attends first public engagement since the Queen voiced her support

The Duchess of Cornwall has carried out her first public engagement since the Queen confirmed on Saturday that she would become Queen Camilla when Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Camilla, who will now be crowned alongside the Prince of Wales when he becomes king, toured Roundhill Primary School in Bath on Tuesday.

It was the first time the 74-year-old duchess had been out and about on royal duty since the Queen’s major intervention.

Flag-waving pupils gathered outside to give Camilla a regal welcome, with the school walls and gates adorned with festive Union flag bunting.

As she arrived, the Duchess stopped to chat and wave to the youngsters leaning over the low blue school gates.

Waving at one, she remarked: “Hi. What’s your name? Nice to see you.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, St. Johns Foundation, visits Roundhill Primary School on February 8, 2022 in Bath (UK Press via Getty Images)

The duchess joined three-year-olds in a Language for Life class in the Sunbeam’s early years room, and 10-year-olds from the Eco Team to plant a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

She also spoke to youngsters as they made fruit smoothies, as well as paying a visit to a reading group and dropping in on Laurel Class during maths.

It comes after Queen used her Platinum Jubilee message at the weekend to express her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law would one day be the Queen consort, ending years of controversy over Camilla’s future title.

The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so.

But when the former Mrs Parker Bowles married Charles 17 years ago, aides insisted she did not want to be Queen and “intended” to be known as Princess Consort instead.

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

But in the decades after the divorce, the untimely death of Diana in 1997 and Camilla’s acceptance into the royal family, the public mood towards the duchess has softened, and she has gradually taken on a more prominent position.

Camilla is patron of St John’s Foundation, a local Bath charity which launched a plan in 2020 to equip children with the skills and level of education needed to thrive in their transition into secondary school.

She also recently replaced the Duchess of Sussex as royal patron of the National Theatre. Meghan Markle was given the role by the Queen in 2019 and held it until she and Prince Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family.

The new role for Camilla was announced on 31 January, following news that the Duchess would guest-edit the July issue of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday.

Additional reporting by PA