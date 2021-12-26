(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess of Cornwall reveals what she bought grandchildren for Christmas

The Duchess of Cornwall revealed she purchased several books for her grandchildren

Olivia Petter
Sunday 26 December 2021 19:41
Comments

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed what she bought her grandchildren for Christmas this year.

In a new interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Camilla, who has five grandchildren, revealed she purchased all of her grandchildren books.

“I have a granddaughter that’s very into Philip Pullman and she’s been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children’s books,” she said.

Camilla has five grandchildren from her two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.

However, she is also step-grandmother to Prince William and Prince Harry‘s children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor.

Recommended

Elsewhere in the interview, she went on to share some of her own fond memories of reading as a child.

“In those days I was a sort of pony mad child, and I thought of very little else apart from horses and ponies and charging about on them, so I think Black Beauty was the first book that stuck in my mind,” she said.

Camilla was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles; the marriage was dissolved in 1995.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall married at the Guildhall in Windsor on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in