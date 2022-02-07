Queen Elizabeth II had a special message for the nation when she marked her 70th year on the throne on Sunday 6 February.

The monarch announced that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

It marks a significant U-turn after Camilla took the lesser title Princess Consort when she married the Prince of Wales in 2005. At the time, it was perceived that the public was too hostile towards Camilla following the death of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Clarence House said that Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s gesture.

So when Charles become king, how will Camilla’s title change?

Will Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall become Queen?

The Duchess of Cornwall will not become Queen because the throne can only be inherited. This means that members who are married into the royal family cannot take the throne.

However, she will be given the title of Queen consort as she “continues her own loyal service”, Queen Elizabeth II has said.

In her written message, the monarch said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Previously, when Charles and Camilla married, it was announced that she would use the title HRH The Princess Consort when her husband accedes to the throne.

What title does the wife or husband of the King or Queen take?

Traditionally, the wife of a reigning king is given the title of the Queen consort. She is crowned and anointed at the coronation ceremony.

“Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony,” the royal website reads.

The Queen consort’s primary role is to “provide companionship and moral and practical support” to the reigning monarch, Buckingham Palace said.

While the monarch plays a constitutional role in approving bills before they become law, the Queen consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of the government. She also does not see official state papers or hold official audiences.

The most recent consort to a reigning monarch was Prince Philip, who held the position for 60 years from Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in 1952 until his death in 2021.

Unlike a Queen consort, the husband of a reigning Queen is not crowned at the coronation ceremony.

However, the Duke of Edinburgh was the first consort to take part in the “act of homage” to the Queen after the Archbishops and Bishops during the ceremony. The Queen also granted him “place, pre-eminence and precedence” next to herself shortly after her accession to the throne.