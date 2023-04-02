Will Camilla be crowned Queen at King Charles’ coronation?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The title of Queen Consort Camilla, who was previously the Duchess of Cornwall is expected to change following King Charles’ coronation.

Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is Charles’ second wife, was made the Duchess of Cornwall when the pair married in 2005. Upon marrying King Charles in 2005, who was Prince of Wales at the time, Camilla decided not to use the Princess of Wales title, which had been used by his ex-wife Princess Diana.

In an unprecedented move, she became the Queen consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, after her husband inherited the throne.

The title was originally known as the “Princess consort” but Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen consort when Charles becomes King.

As the coronation approaches, taking place on Saturday 6 May, Camilla’s title could potentially change while her husband is officially declared and crowned as the monarch.

Will Queen Consort Camilla become Queen?

The Duchess of Cornwall will not become the monarch because the throne can only be inherited. This means that members who are married into the royal family cannot take the throne.

However, the title of Queen consort as she “continues her own loyal service”, Queen Elizabeth II said before her death.

In her written message, the late monarch said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband at his coronation (AP)

“And when, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Previously, when Charles and Camilla married, it was announced that she would use the title HRH The Princess Consort when her husband accedes to the throne. This means that Camilla could potentially be known as “Queen” instead of Queen Consort, the title she currently holds.

What title does the wife or husband of the King or Queen take?

Traditionally, the wife of a reigning king is given the title of the Queen consort. She is crowned and anointed at the coronation ceremony.

It has been confirmed that the ceremony will involve the coronation of both Charles and Camilla, who will be crowned alongside each other.

“Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony,” the royal website reads.

The Queen consort’s primary role is to “provide companionship and moral and practical support” to the reigning monarch, Buckingham Palace said.

While the monarch plays a constitutional role in approving bills before they become law, the Queen consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of the government. She also does not see official state papers or hold official audiences.

The most recent consort to a reigning monarch was Prince Philip, who held the position for 60 years from Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in 1952 until his death in 2021.

Unlike a Queen consort, the husband of a reigning Queen is not crowned at the coronation ceremony.

However, the Duke of Edinburgh was the first consort to take part in the “act of homage” to the Queen after the Archbishops and Bishops during the ceremony. The Queen also granted him “place, pre-eminence and precedence” next to herself shortly after her accession to the throne.