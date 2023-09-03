Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King donned a special kind of tartan for his visit to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday (2 September).

The King Charles III tartan, named after the monarch, is green, blue and red and was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the coronation. It was commissioned to the King’s “commitment to the traditions of Highland dress”.

Charles was accompanied by the Queen and his sister Anne, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The monarch seemed to enjoy himself as he was seen sharing jokes and laughter when he handed trophies to winning competitors.

Traditionally, the monarch becomes chief of the gathering, although Charles has not yet been announced as such.

The visit marks the first time Charles appeared as King at the games but he frequently attended while he was still the Prince of Wales, before the death of his mother almost one year ago.

King Charles donning his new tartan (PA)

The event is a favourite with the royals, and the family used a photograph taken at the games last year on one of their Christmas cards.

John McLeish, chair of the Scottish Tartans Authority, said that he was “honoured” that the King agreed to have a tartan created in his name.

“Our iconic national cloth has a distinct style and evokes deep feelings of belonging, making it the best-known and best-loved fabric in the world.”

“The King is an ambassador for tartan, Highland Dress, and the traditions of the Highlands.

“The King Charles III tartan now takes its place in the history books. It was a great privilege to be at Braemar today to witness His Majesty wearing the tartan for the first time.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Braemar Gathering highland games (PA)

The royal appearance marks Charles’s first official engagement since Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, was released. In it, the duke says he had “no support network” after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The series follows Prince Harry and a group of veterans who are competing in the Invictus Games, a global sporting event founded by the prince that helps improve the lives of wounded service members.

Next Friday (8 September) will mark one year since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth and Charles’s first year as monarch.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales will lead tributes to the late monarch on the anniversary of her death.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly deliver a message to Britons in honour of the Queen’s legacy, although it is unclear whether this will be made in person, broadcast on television, or released on social media.

Meanwhile, King Charles III is reportedly expected to spend his mother’s death anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland, where she passed away.

With additional reporting from Press Association.