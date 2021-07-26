Did Earl Spencer attend daughter Kitty’s wedding to Michael Lewis?

Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy this weekend.

The model, 30, married Lewis, 62, at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati on 24 July, wearing five separate outfits designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The brand described the day as “the most important day of [Kitty’s] life” on Instagram, where it shared behind the scenes images of the bespoke gowns being created and fitted.

The special day was attended by a number of high profile guests, including actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli and singer Pixie Lott.

But in a departure from tradition, Hello! magazine reports that the bride was walked down the aisle by her brothers, Louis Spencer and Samuel Aitken, and not her father, Princess Diana’s youngest brother, Charles.

Did Earl Spencer attend the wedding?

While it has not been confirmed whether Charles Spencer attended the wedding or not, his recent activity on social media suggests he was still in England on the date and had not travelled to Italy.

On Friday, 23 July, less than 24 hours before the nuptials, he posted a picture of the moon to his Instagram, tagging his Northamptonshire estate, Althorp, in the caption.

Then, on Monday, he posted a video of a group of fallow deer taken at the stately home’s deer park to his Instagram stories.

Currently rules on travelling to Italy from the UK require a period of isolation.

The government website says: “From 21 June to 30 July, on arrival in Italy travellers who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days must...self-isolate for five days, at the end of which they must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test for Covid-19 and test negative for release.”

In June, Spencer told MSN that he was suffering from a shoulder injury. He had planned to join divers on an expedition to promote his new book, The White Ship, but could not go because he had hurt his shoulder.

“It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful and unpleasant. I asked my doctor ‘can I dive?’ and he said, ‘only if you want to drown’,” he said.

“I decided that would be taking the authenticity of the adventure too far,” he added.

Who else attended?

Kitty’s wedding was also attended by her sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia, and Lewis’ three children from his previous marriage.

For the wedding ceremony, the bride opted for a custom Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring lace sleeves, a sheer lace bodice and statement shoulders. Her hair was tied back in a simple, middle-parted bun and finished with a long veil that skimmed the floor as she walked.

In addition to the wedding dress, the fashion house – of which Kitty is an ambassador – said it had created a “number of exclusive hand-made gowns” for the weekend, each with the aim of “celebrating the beauty of the bride”.

Kitty and Lewis, who were first reported to be dating in 2018, became engaged in December 2019. The model previously told Town & Country that she prefers to keep her relationship as private as possible.

“It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love. It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion,” she told the magazine.

She continued: “You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn’t relevant to anybody’s life but mine and my family’s.”

The Independent has contacted Earl Spencer’s representatives for comment.