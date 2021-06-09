The chief chocolatier of a London-based chocolate shop has revealed the Queen’s favourite sweet treat.

Adam Lee, chief chocolatier of luxury chocolate makers Charbonnel et Walker, confirmed that Her Majesty’s favourite chocolates are the floral creams.

Lee says the Queen has “very floral tastes” and has a list of her favourite treats made by the company.

The chocolatier made the revelation during the ITV programme Billion Pound Bond Street, which airs at 9pm on 10 June.

The programme shows behind the scenes at some of London’s most exclusive high-end businesses to see how they are managing during the pandemic.

Lee revealed: “The Queen does have a list of favourite chocolates with us. But I’m not allowed to divulge that directly to you.

“However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes, which may become evident if we look at the chocolates a little bit later.

“But maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams. I never said a word, never said a word.”

Charbonnel et Walker opened in London’s exclusive shopping area Bond Street in 1875.

It was at the request of Edward VII who asked his favourite chocolate maker, Madame Charbonnel, to move from Paris to London.

Head chocolatier Lee explained: “King Edward VII, who is our current Queen’s great-grandfather ... his favourite chocolate was made by Madam Charbonnel in Paris, and he persuaded her to come over here.”

Today, a box of chocolates from the company can cost up to £280.

Charbonnel et Walker is one of the few that is able to display the royal coat of arms alongside its own logo, as it holds a Royal Warrant to the Queen.

Lee said: “We are so lucky to have Her Majesty’s Royal Warrant. We have lots of pictures of the Queen and the royal family around the shop, they were given to us by the palace.”