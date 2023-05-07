Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has hosted a Big Lunch at Downing Street to mark King Charles III’s coronation today (7 May).

It’s thought more than 67,000 of the celebratory lunches have been planned across the UK to mark the momentous weekend.

Community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups attended the special lunch, which Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, also attended, as well as US first lady, Jill Biden.

Crockery has been provided by award-winning ceramics company Emma Bridgewater, including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.

Downing Street has been transformed into a patriotic haven, adorned with union jack bunting and regal colours.

“I am proud to welcome Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and some incredible community heroes to Downing Street for our very own Coronation lunch to celebrate this historic moment”, Sunak said in a statement.

“In England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland – and across our Overseas Territories and the wider Commonwealth – people are marking this momentous occasion in the spirit of unity and hope for the future.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.