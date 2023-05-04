Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside Charles at Westminster Abbey in London.

On Sunday 7 May, there will be a coronation concert with Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Ritchie all performing.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry.”

Will there be a bank holiday for King Charles’ coronation?

Yes! There will be a bank holiday on Monday 8 May 2023 to mark the coronation weekend. This is welcome news since it follows the Spring bank holiday on Monday 1 May, in the week prior to the coronation.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales (Getty Images)

What will happen during King Charles’ coronation?

The religious event is expected to be an Anglican service on a smaller scale than the Queen’s coronation.

Guest numbers will to drop from 8,000 to 2,000 and the running time has been cut down from three hours

During the ceremony, the King will be anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop.

King Charles is also expected to sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.

When are the rest of the bank holiday weekends in the UK?

Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holidays:

Monday 1 May – Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May – King’s Coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May – Spring bank holiday

Monday 28 August – Summer bank holiday

Monday 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December – Boxing Day

