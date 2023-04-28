Coronation footage: Send The Independent videos of your weekend celebrations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Are you planning on celebrating King Charles’s coronation in style? Perhaps you plan on avoiding it at all costs?

However you intend on seeing in the crowning of the new monarch — we want to hear from you.

To tell the story of how Britons and others across the world reacted to the May 6 celebrations, The Independent’s video department is appealing for footage.

Maybe you’ll find yourself at a neighbour’s garden party, or crowded together on the Mall while the King and Queen Consort drive past in their carriage.

Wherever you end up, and however you spend it, film it and send it to: yourstories@independent.co.uk with the subject title “Video submission: Coronation”.

