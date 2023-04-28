Coronation footage: Send The Independent videos of your weekend celebrations

Are you planning on celebrating King Charles’s coronation in style? Perhaps you plan on avoiding it at all costs?
However you intend on seeing in the crowning of the new monarch — we want to hear from you.
To tell the story of how Britons and others across the world reacted to the May 6 celebrations, The Independent’s video department is appealing for footage.
Maybe you’ll find yourself at a neighbour’s garden party, or crowded together on the Mall while the King and Queen Consort drive past in their carriage.
Wherever you end up, and however you spend it, film it and send it to: yourstories@independent.co.uk with the subject title “Video submission: Coronation”.
Please note, if you send us your content;
- You are approving the use of the content across The Independent’s platforms
- You filmed/created the content yourself and you haven’t given your rights away (e.g to your employer, or to an agency)
