Watch live: 62-gun salute at Tower of London marks moment King Charles is crowned

Watch live as 62 guns are fired at the Tower of London to mark the moment King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

The Royal Saulute comprises 21 rounds, with a further 21 rounds to show the loyalty of the City of London to the Crown, and a final 20 rounds as the Tower is a royal palace and fortress.

Guns fired at the Tower will be three L118 105mm ceremonial light guns, converted from guns that previously saw action during the Falklands conflict, according to the British Army.

Overall command of the salute falls to Battery Commander Major Matt Aldridge.

He will give the fire orders, control the guns, and maintain a rate of fire of ten seconds between rounds.

A 21-round coronation gun salute will be fired at all Saluting Stations in the UK and Gibraltar, except for the Tower of London.

