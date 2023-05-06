Watch live: Aerials over London on day King Charles is crowned

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live aerial views of London on the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort will embark on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at around 10:20am local time, before the King is crowned in a service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

The newly-crowned King and Queen Consort will then travel in the Gold State Coach in a procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Once at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens, followed by a balcony moment where the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

Crowds have been gathering along the Mall next to Buckingham Palace for several days ahead of the coronation, eager to secure a prime spot to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla.

Viewing areas along the procession route opened to the public from 6am on a first-come first-served basis.

