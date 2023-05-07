Watch live: William and Kate meet royal fans on walkabout in Windsor after coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Prince and Princess of Wales meet royal fans in Windsor on a walkabout on Sunday, 7 May.

Prince William and Princess Kate are chatting to well-wishers who have lined the streets after King Charles III's coronation.

On Sunday, people across the UK have been invited to take part in a Coronation Big Lunch, where neighbours and communities are invited to share food together.

The day after Charles was officially crowned will also see a special Coronation Concert staged at the East Lawn of Windsor Castle this evening at 8pm.

It marks the first time a concert has been held in the castle's grounds.

Among the acts performing tonight are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who attended Saturday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Take That, Nicole Sherzinger, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs are also set to take to the stage.

Designer Stella McCartney will give a spoken word performance on hers and His Majesty's shared interest of conservation.

The concert will be broadcast on the BBC.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.