Watch stream of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation and flypast

Holly Patrick
Saturday 06 May 2023 21:47
Watch as King Charles III travels to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after his coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

His Majesty and the Queen are travelling in the Gold State Coach in a procession from the church following the historic ceremony.

The royal couple will travel back through central London, passing the same landmarks as they did on Saturday morning when they travelled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to the ceremony.

The afternoon's coronation procession features 4,000 ceremonial troops that will stretch for a mile.

After arriving back at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens, followed by a balcony moment where the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

It has not been confirmed ahead of time which family members will join the King and Queen on the balcony.

