Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as King Charles III travels to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after his coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

His Majesty and the Queen are travelling in the Gold State Coach in a procession from the church following the historic ceremony.

The royal couple will travel back through central London, passing the same landmarks as they did on Saturday morning when they travelled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to the ceremony.

The afternoon's coronation procession features 4,000 ceremonial troops that will stretch for a mile.

After arriving back at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens, followed by a balcony moment where the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

It has not been confirmed ahead of time which family members will join the King and Queen on the balcony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.