Watch live as a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings takes place at the British Normandy Memorial of Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday 6 June.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend the commemoration event alongside Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

The site, which opened in 2021, pays tribute to 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.

This will be the first major anniversary event hosted at the memorial, and Charles and Camilla will officially open the Winston Churchill Centre for Education and Learning following the commemorations on Thursday.

Their visit comes after an emotional ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday, where the King appeared to wipe away a tear during an event where he paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of Second World War veterans.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative event at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, before joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.