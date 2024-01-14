Watch live: Denmark’s Frederik becomes King as Queen Margrethe abdicates throne

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royalists have turned out on the streets of Denmark as Crown Prince Frederik is sworn in as King, following Queen Margrethe II’s decision to leave the throne.

Queen Margrethe has fulfilled a 52-year reign, but made the decision following back surgery that she no longer wanted the responsibility, announcing on New Year’s Eve that her son would be stepping in.

The prince, full name Frederik André Henrik Christian, is 55 years old, and along with his wife, Crown Princess Mary, is an activist for sustainability and women’s rights.

The Danish prime minister will mark Frederik’s new reign from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace and the King will be part of a carriage ride, however, there will be no major ceremony, unlike in the UK.

Local news sources reported that Frederik only learned of Queen Margrethe’s decision three days before it became public.