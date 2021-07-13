Princess Diana’s childhood bike is up for sale

Princess Diana’s childhood bike has just gone up for auction.

The late Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997, used to ride the bright red Tracker bicycle around her family’s estate in Althorp in the 1970s.

The bike was made by Trust Manufacturing Co and was once owned by Diana’s childhood housekeeper, Maudie Pendrey.

It is a copy of the Raleigh Chopper bike, which was one of the most popular toys at the time.

Now, the bike, which is said to be in excellent condition, is being sold by East Bristol Auctions next week and it’s expected to sell for between £20,000 and £30,000.

It is also being sold alongside a Christmas card dated from 1994 that Diana sent to Ms Pendrey.

It was originally auctioned off by Lord and Lady Spencer, when Ms Pendrey bought it.

The bicycle will be sold on 24 July at East Bristol’s Specialist Toy Collectors Auction.

Toy Specialist Lucy McCourt commented: “It’s a really important piece of memorabilia.

“Diana was the ‘people’s Princess,’ and this is a chance to own a personal piece of her history. This is far from just a run-of-the-mill child’s bicycle!

“One can almost imagine the young Diana riding around her childhood country estate on this.

“And there is naturally a tinge of sadness to it also.”

It’s not the first piece of Diana memorabilia to be auctioned off for a high sum of money.

In May, a blue bike used by Diana when she lived in London sold at auction for £44,000.

Meanwhile, in June, the Ford Escort she drove sold for £55,000.

However, one of the largest sums of money paid for an item owned by Diana was £264,000, which is how much Diana’s famous “Travolta dress” sold for in 2019.

The Princess of Wales wore the midnight blue Victor Edelstein dress to a gala dinner at The White House hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan on 9 November 1985.

While the dress was newsworthy in its own right, it became one of Diana’s most iconic outfits after footage of her dancing with Grease actor John Travolta was seen worldwide.