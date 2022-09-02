Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Diana would ‘not have been a great fan of Meghan Markle’, Tina Brown claims

‘She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken,’

Laura Hampson
Friday 02 September 2022 10:08
Comments
First medic at the scene of Princess Diana's fatal crash 'didn't recognise' her

Royal author Tina Brown has claimed that Diana, Princess of Wales would “not have been a great fan” of the Duchess of Sussex.

The claim comes just days after the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death on Wednesday 31 August.

Brown, the former Tatler and Vanity Fair editor who authored The Diana Chronicles and, more recently, The Palace Papers, told The Daily Beast: “Diana was very protective of her boys.

“She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken. I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.

“I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine.”

Recommended

Brown claimed that Diana would have been “thrilled” when Harry met Meghan and “that her son was happy. She would have been delighted, supportive and thrilled someone of mixed race was joining the royal family because Diana was so inclusive.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in early 2020. They now live in California with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

In the same interview, Brown said that “people” have said to her that Diana “would have been pleased” that Harry had walked away from the royals, but “Diana would not have been pleased how Harry had been cut off from the family”.

She also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s move to California and their focus on charity work was similar to what Diana could have done had she lived.

Recalling a lunch between her, Diana and Vogue editor Anna Wintour in July 1997, Brown said: “She [Diana] was absolutely stunning in real life, and so much taller than you thought. She talked about two things. She was really excited about starting to do documentaries about her causes, and for that to fund her humanitarian work. In some ways, it was a foreshadow of Harry and Meghan’s plan 25 years ago, with the one major difference that Diana didn’t see any profit in it. She was doing it as a charitable venture.”

Recommended

Brown added that she believes Diana remains so resonant because her life was cut short when she was “so young”.

“We met her first at a blushing teenager. We followed her life. She shared her vulnerability with us. There are elements of the classic fairytale about her life, and her story will go on being told again and again.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in