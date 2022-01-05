Camilla Parker-Bowles to guest-edit issue of Country Life magazine

The Duchess of Cornwall will guest-edit an issue of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday, it has been revealed.

Camilla will take the reins for the publication’s July edition, for which she will include her favourite recipe and her favourite view.

An eager animal-lover – the 74-year-old is the patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats home in addition to being an equestrian and a dog-owner herself – Camilla will also take the opportunity to champion animals in the edition.

The issue, which will come out as the publication celebrates its 125th anniversary, will also include a list of “countryside champions” i.e. people who have made a significant contribution to rural life as chosen by Camilla.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is a columnist at Country Life and has spoken of his “delight” at having his mother join the team for this special issue.

“Rather hoping she won’t try to muck around with my copy,” he added.

Mark Hedges, editor of the magazine, described Camilla as a “passionate countrywoman” and added: “It is a great honour that the Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest-edit Country Life in July.”

He continued: “Country Life always chooses to salute all that is good and often marvellous in our world and this year we will be celebrating the unique place held by the magazine, as part of our nation’s heritage and in the hearts of our readers - and we now have more than at any time over the past 125 years.”

Camilla will be the third member of the royal family to guest-edit Country Life, following on from her husband, the Prince of Wales, who edited the publication to mark his 65th birthday in November 2013 and then did the same again to celebrate his 70th in 2018.

Princess Anne edited the publication for the July issue to mark her 70th birthday in 2020.

Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited an issue of British Vogue in 2019 and the Duchess of Cambridge guest-edited Huffington Post for a day in 2016.

Additional reporting by PA