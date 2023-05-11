Duchess of Edinburgh ‘praying’ for elderly woman hit by her royal motorcade

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Edinburgh is “praying” for an elderly woman who is in a critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting the royal through London.

A Metropolitan Police vehicle that formed part of Sophie’s motorcade struck a pedestrian on the M4 at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, Earls Court at around 3.21pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the woman, in her 80s, was taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

Her family has been informed of the incident.

Buckingham Palace said Sophie is "grateful for the swift response by the emergency services", adding that she will "keep abreast of developments".

In a short statement, the palace said: "The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

"She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

"Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

On Wednesday evening, police said no other injuries were reported, inquiries into the crash were ongoing and road closures remained in place.

The force said the Directorate of Professional Standards, which investigates officers’ conduct, has been informed as is routine.

The Duchess, 58, celebrated the King’s Coronation over the weekend with her husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and other royals.

The couple featured in official portraits released to celebrate the historic occasion, which was watched by million in the UK and abroad.

The Duchess is a former public relations professional who fell in love with a prince and became very close to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, married Prince Edward, 59, in 1999. He was conferred the Duke of Edinburgh title that belonged to his late father, Prince Philip.

Her position in the royal family has become increasingly more important since the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and in recent years she has chosen to highlight challenging issues.