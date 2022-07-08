Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, mark their Golden Wedding Anniversary at Kensington Palace in July 2022</p>

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, mark their Golden Wedding Anniversary at Kensington Palace in July 2022

(Buckingham Palace via Getty Imag)

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester celebrate 50 years of marriage with new portrait

The duke and his wife Birgitte were photographed in their garden to mark the occasion

Laura Elston
Friday 08 July 2022 08:52

The Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

The pair – who have supported the monarch for decades by carrying out official royal duties – reached 50 years of marriage on Friday and their milestone was marked with a new portrait.

Richard and Birgitte, who wed on 8 July 1972, were photographed earlier this week in the garden of their Kensington Palace home.

The duke, 77, was stood with his arm proudly around his wife’s shoulder, while the smiling duchess, in an appropriately golden yellow shirt dress and gold chain necklaces, held her glasses in her hand.

Birgitte, 76, was also wearing a treasured brooch designed by her husband and made of an entwined R and B.

Recommended

(Buckingham Palace via Getty Imag)

The duke, born Prince Richard of Gloucester, met his Danish future wife, Birgitte van Deurs, who was studying at the Bell School of Languages, at  Cambridge University in 1965.

He cut short a promising career as an architect when seven weeks after their wedding his older brother Prince William of Gloucester died tragically in a plane crash.

Richard shouldered the royal responsibility as heir to his father, Henry, Duke of Gloucester – one of George VI’s brothers.

The newlywed Gloucesters embarked on a life of duty they had not expected.

They have spent 50 years as working royals, visiting charities and organisations and carrying out hundreds of royal engagements, which are listed in the daily Court Circular but rarely reported on in the media.

Recommended

The duke sees his role as supporting his first cousin the Queen and helping share the responsibility of regional visits.

The Gloucesters have three children – the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in