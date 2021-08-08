Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a sweet tribute to his wife Princess Beatrice to mark her 33rd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, 8 August, he posted a black-and-white photograph of the couple on a beach.

In the picture, Beatrice – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child – is seen smiling at the camera as she leans her head against her husband’s.

“Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart,” Eduardo captioned the post.

To the delight of the Queen, the pair are expecting their baby this autumn, Buckingham Palace announced in May.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” a post to the Royal Family’s Twitter account said.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the announcement added.

The couple married in a secret lockdown wedding in July 2020 after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Eduardo shared a similar photograph of the couple last month, with Beatrice leaning on him as she smiled at the camera, to mark their one-year anniversary.

“I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love.

“You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple's nuptials took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and were attended by the Queen and close family.

For the occasion, Beatrice wore a vintage wedding gown that previously belonged to the queen.

The dress is made from a “Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves” and “encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice”, Buckingham Palace said.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in March this year.

Edoardo also has a five-year-old son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.