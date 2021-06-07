Princess Eugenie has joined the royal family in sending well wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, 6 June, Eugenie shared the same picture of the couple that the Sussexes posted on Valentine’s Day to announce that Meghan was pregnant with their second child.

“Congratulations dear cousins … we couldn’t be happier for you all,” Eugenie wrote shortly after the news broke.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have long been close - Eugenie is currently living at Frogmore Cottage where the Sussexes lived prior to moving to the US, with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August.

In a post to the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said she is “delighted” with the news of her 11th great-grandchild, Lilibet.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild,” the statement said.

Meghan and Harry, who also have a two-year-old son, Archie, announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday. Lilibet was born at 11.40am in Santa Barbara, California on Friday 4 June.

“She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well and settling in at home,” a statement said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”

In a post on their Archewell website, the Sussexes said Lilibet is “more than [they] could have ever imagined”, describing themselves as “blessed”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have also sent well wishes to the family.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie,” Prince William and Kate Middleton said on Twitter.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall said they were “wishing them all well at this special time”.