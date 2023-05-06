Watch coronation flypast over Buckingham Palace live

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch a military flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their crowning on Saturday, 6 May.

The royal couple and other family members will make an appearance on the Palace balcony, before a flypast featuring helicopters and the Red Arrows will take place.

The flypast has been scaled down due to adverse weather conditions.

It comes after the King and Queen were crowned in an historic, deeply-religious ceremony at the Abbey.

His Majesty became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned in a ceremony at the church when the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on his head in front of 2,000 guests.

It was a ceremony steeped in symbolism and its prayers took the theme of “Called to Serve”, an attribute associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

