Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly struck a deal with Buckingham Palace to pay no further rent on Frogmore Cottage after refunding the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used for its refurbishment.

The royal home became the centre of a new row at the beginning of March, after it was reported that King Charles III had “evicted” Harry and Meghan from the residence and offered the keys to the Duke of York instead.

It was previously reported that the Sussexes would pay a “commercial rate” for the Grade II-listed 10-bedroom mansion on the Windsor estate.

Palace officials have now confirmed (according to Mail On Sunday) that the couple’s lump-sum payment fulfilled any further rental obligations. The increased value of the property following the renovation work was apparently taken as “rent in lieu”.

A palace spokesperson told the publication: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a contribution of £2.4 million to the Sovereign Grant which covered the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage.”

The statement continued: “They have fulfilled their financial obligations in relation to the property.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Sussexes for comment.

Since 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used Frogmore Cottage as their official home base while in the UK. It was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth after they married in 2018.

Following Harry and Meghan’s major renovation of the house, it became a five-bedroom property but now includes two orangeries, a vegetable garden and a yoga studio, per House & Garden.

Prince Andrew is claimed to be ‘resisting’ calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage (Alamy Stock Photo)

Since King Charles reportedly asked the pair to vacate the home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently preparing to ship their remaining belongings to their home in the US. Their representative declined to comment on the matter.

However, the couple are said to be “stunned” by the decision to move Prince Andrew into the property.

It is still unknown whether Prince Andrew will accept the offer to move out of his current residence at the Royal Lodge into Frogmore Cottage.

The couple most recently spent time at the cottage in 2022, when they came to the UK to attend the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. They also hosted their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday there.