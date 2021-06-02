‘Centuries-old’ human bones found near Harry and Meghan’s California home

“Very old” bones which could date back over 10,000 years have been discovered on road near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home, reports have said.

A Santa Barbara Sheriff spokesperson told The Daily Mail that the centuries-old “human remains” were excavated on Saturday on a neighbouring street to the couple’s Montecito mansion.

The spokesperson told the outlet that the bones were those of a “young adult” and were reportedly uncovered during landscape construction.

Reports said that the bones were found between two and three feet deep in an area 350 yards from the couple’s $11m (£7.7m) home.

The spokesperson for the department is said to have confirmed the property on which they were discovered is in no way connected to the royal’s estate.

“Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.”

According to reports, a forensic anthropologist has been called in by authorities to determine the age of the bones, but it has been estimated they could date back to nearly 11,000 years.

“Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we’re not going to be saying one way or the other,” the sheriff spokesperson told The Mail.

The Independent has reached out to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office to confirm the discovery.