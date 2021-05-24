Kate Middleton’s uncle says he ‘loves Harry’ but ‘the nation is disappointed’ following Oprah interview

Kate Middleton’s uncle believes there’s a ‘whole nation that’s massively disappointed’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

During an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, which aired yesterday, 23 May, Gary Goldsmith said there were “lots of things” in the interview which he did not believe, including Meghan’s claims that Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding.

Goldsmith made headlines in October 2020 when he called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “muppets” in a post on LinkedIn shortly after Harry and Meghan spoke about structural racism in Britain during Black History Month.

“Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong’n,” the post also said.

When asked about the post yesterday, Goldsmiths said he was embarrassed about doing it, but that he stands by it. “So you still think they’re muppets?” the interviewer asked him.

“I’m just very disappointed with them, and I think there’s a whole nation that’s massively disappointed,” Goldsmith replied.

“We all love Harry, the world loves Harry but you just don’t do what they did and then go on Oprah and talk like that. It’s just not the way the world works,” he continued.

Goldsmith also weighed in on the interview with Winfrey, specifically Meghan’s claims that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding with Prince Harry.

“I didn’t believe a word of it if I’m brutally honest. That is not the Kate I’ve ever known,” he said.

“Kate would always be the peacemaker in any of those situations. There were lots of things in that interview that I didn’t believe and that was definitely one of them,” he added.

Goldsmith's comments come within days of the release of The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry and Winfrey’s new documentary on mental health.

The series gives viewers an insight into how being a member of the royal family affected Harry’s grieving process after the death of Princess Diana, his relationship with Meghan, and Meghan’s mental health.

Harry said the couple did “everything” they possibly could and spent “four years trying to make it work” as senior members of the royal family, but ultimately decided to resign after he learned Meghan was having suicidal thoughts.