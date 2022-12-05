Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially dropped.

It has now been claimed, however, that a photograph of paparazzi supposedly hounding the couple, shown in the trailer, was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere.

The couple will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which will be released in 2023.

In the trailer, launched on Thursday, fans can see a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.

More pictures flash by, showing the couple smiling and acting goofily together, until the tone changes, and we see images of them looking more sombre. This is followed by an image of dozens of photographers, pointing their cameras at something.

However, a report from The Sun claims that this image was not taken at an event Harry and Meghan even attended.

The publication alleges that the photo was taken at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which took place in 2011, years before Harry and Meghan had met.

It is also featured on a Stock image website, which states that it was taken in July 2011.

The publication says that the image depicts its own photographer, Doug Seeburg, at the premiere.

Commenting on the photograph being used in the trailer, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: “I don’t imagine Harry would have realised, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family. This fake picture weakens his point.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment