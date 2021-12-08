The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is the most searched interview in Google Trends history.

The search engine published its “Year in Search” list for 2021 on 8 December, finding that the interview dominated searches in March.

During the two-hour sit-down interview, which aired in the US on 7 March and a day later in the UK, the couple made several polarising statements.

Meghan Markle said she had felt suicidal while living and working as a member of the royal family and that when she tried to seek professional help, she was told it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”.

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in March 2020.

She also said a member of the royal household had voiced concerns about the colour of their son Archie’s skin while she was pregnant.

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry revealed that he does not have a relationship with his brother, Prince William.

“The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully,” he said.

He also revealed he had been “financially” cut off by his family and that his father, Prince Charles, was not picking up his calls.

According to AP News, the interview was watched by an estimated 49.1 million viewers across 17 countries. In the US, 17.8 million people tuned in to watch it on CBS, while 13.3 million people in the UK watched it on ITV.

In the weeks that followed, the interview dominated headlines.

In the UK, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan resigned from his role following widespread fury after he said he didn’t believe Meghan had suicidal thoughts.