Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take paternity and maternity leave?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting the arrival of their second child in the summertime.

They made the announcement on 14 February with a black and white image taken in their backyard in California showing Meghan’s baby bump.

The pair revealed during an interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the couple made the decision to step down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, they have moved to the United States and started their own business ventures.

They are being kept busy with family and working life, and things are about to get even busier for the couple as they welcome their second child.

What are their jobs?

Harry and Meghan set up media production company Archewell Productions and have partnered with Netflix to create a documentary series about Invictus Games athletes. Heart of Invictus will follow some of the games’ competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry has also undertaken a corporate job in the role of chief impact officer at the San Francisco-based mental health startup BetterUp. Since leaving the UK, Harry has been very open about his mental health and has been very vocal about how therapy has helped him deal with trauma.

Additionally, Meghan is now an author as she has recently penned a children’s book called The Bench, due to be published on 8 June. The book’s theme is inspired by the bond between father and son Harry and Archie and is based on a poem she wrote Harry for Father’s Day.

Through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, they are also undertaking partnerships on initiatives focussed on equality, mental health and community relief.

Did they take leave when Archie was born?

When Archie was born in May 2019, Meghan and Harry were working members of the royal family and took Archie on his first official royal tour to South Africa when he was just four months old.

Just three days after his son Archie was born, Harry’s time with his newborn son was interrupted by a work commitment as he flew to the Netherlands for the launch of the Invictus Games.

Meghan was also busy during and after the birth of Archie as she guest-edited an issue of British Vogue magazine and designed a workwear capsule for the charity Smart Works.

Will they take leave when their daughter arrives?

When their daughter arrives, the busy couple will reportedly take paternity and maternity leave to enjoy time with their new baby as a family.

Vanity Fair reports the pair “both plan to take leave following the birth so that they can spend proper time together as a family”.

A friend of the couple also confirmed this, saying: “They will both take some proper time off. It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

Though Meghan and Harry haven't yet said anything specific about their plans, it is possible they will once the birth of their baby is announced.