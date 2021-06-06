Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take paternity and maternity leave?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple made the announcement on Sunday 6 June, revealing that they had welcomed the newest addition to their family on 4 June.

The pair, who shared that they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day, revealed during an interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey that they were expecting a baby girl.

Since the couple made the decision to step down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, they have moved to the United States and started their own business ventures.

This is what to know about the couple’s latest career commitments and whether they will be taking time off following the birth of their newest child.

What are their jobs?

Harry and Meghan set up media production company Archewell Productions and have partnered with Netflix to create a documentary series about Invictus Games athletes. Heart of Invictus will follow some of the games’ competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry has also undertaken a corporate job in the role of chief impact officer at the San Francisco-based mental health startup BetterUp. Since leaving the UK, Harry has been very open about his mental health and has been very vocal about how therapy has helped him deal with trauma.

Additionally, Meghan is now an author as she has recently penned a children’s book called The Bench, due to be published on 8 June. The book’s theme is inspired by the bond between father and son Harry and Archie and is based on a poem she wrote Harry for Father’s Day.

Through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, they are also undertaking partnerships on initiatives focussed on equality, mental health and community relief.

Did they take leave when Archie was born?

When Archie was born in May 2019, Meghan and Harry were working members of the royal family and took Archie on his first official royal tour to South Africa when he was just four months old.

Just three days after his son Archie was born, Harry’s time with his newborn son was interrupted by a work commitment as he flew to the Netherlands for the launch of the Invictus Games.

Meghan was also busy during and after the birth of Archie as she guest-edited an issue of British Vogue magazine and designed a workwear capsule for the charity Smart Works.

Will they take leave when their daughter arrives?

According to an update shared on the couple’s Archewell website, the couple does plan to take time off following Lilibet’s arrival.

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!” the page dedicated to the arrival of the couple’s second child reads.

The announcement isn’t surprising, as a friend of the couple previously revealed: “They will both take some proper time off. It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

In a statement, the couple described their daughter as “more than we could have ever imagined” before thanking all those who had shared well-wishes.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the duke and duchess wrote.