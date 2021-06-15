Piers Morgan claims people are ‘sick’ of Meghan and Harry ‘yapping’

Piers Morgan has advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “pipe down” as he says the public are “sick of their yapping”.

The broadcaster appeared on Fox News’ Hannity Show on Monday to accuse Harry and Meghan of “trading off” on their royal titles in order to secure deals with streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV and Spotify.

He told host Sean Hannity that people were tired of hearing the couple “whine” about their lives following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s subsequent documentary series on Apple TV Plus.

Morgan said: “I think it’s time those two gave up their titles, stopped whining 24/7, and tried to take a leaf out of the book of the Queen.

“Take a little tip from the Queen: less is more. [And] if you want to be a royal, a member of the royal family, less is more.

“We are hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.”

He said that the couple “want the right” to trash the royal family and to “have their royal cake and eat it”.

Morgan also spoke about his exit from Good Morning Britain, which took place earlier this year after he made controversial comments about Meghan’s admission she felt suicidal.

He said that he did not believe Meghan’s claim that she had had suicidal thoughts and that she was rejected by Buckingham Palace officials when she requested help.

Asked if he would go back on the air, Morgan said he was having some “interesting conversations” with “a lot of people who wouldn’t mind a piece of the action of somebody who trebled the ratings on that morning show”.

He described the day he walked off the show as “weird and surreal”, adding: “Having reached a ratings high, normally you would get invited to a boardroom and presented with a carriage clock.

“But I got invited to either apologise to Meghan Markle for disbelieving her or leave the building, so I decided to leave the building.”