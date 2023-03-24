Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can annoy some Americans, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed.

The Florida governor, 44, who is expected to run for US president in 2024, told Piers Morgan in a new interview that he believes Americans are unenthusiastic about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Appearing on the British presenter’s TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, DeSantis said that he “respected” the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think she was really elegant,” he said. “And I think her stoicism was really good.”

He said that there is a contrast between the late Queen’s reception when compared to the “younger generations” of the royal family, which he said was “little more mixed”.

"I mean that’s just the reality," he said.

He added that he had no particular views on Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan, but when pushed by Morgan over whether the couple were “annoying”, DeSantis replied: “I think for some they are”.

He added: “I mean look, I’m not involved in that... But I think for some Americans they can be.”

The Republican politician also claimed that his recent book, The Courage To Be Free, knocked the Duke’s tell-all memoir Spare off the top of the charts in the US.

The news comes as it remains uncertain whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make a trip from their home in Montecito, California to London for King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May.

Following the fallout from Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, it is thought that relations between senior members of the royal family and the Sussexes are fraught. While a representative for the Sussexes confirmed that they had received email correspondence from the King inviting them to the event, it is still unconfirmed whether they will accept the invitation.

During the release of the memoir, Harry said of his relationship with senior royals: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The event falls on the same day as their son Archie’s fourth birthday, which could be a factor in why they may not attend. Find out everything you need to know about the coronation here.