Harry and Meghan aides ‘asked school to sign gag order’ after couple’s visit

Aides for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly asked a New York school to sign a “gagging clause” ahead of their visit two years ago.

The clause allegedly prohibited anyone at Public School 123, the Mahalia Jackson school, in Harlem from making negative comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “now or in the future”, according to a report by The Sun.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation said “standard practice” was followed in a statement to the newspaper.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Archewell Foundation, the Department of Education, and Public School 123 for comment.

During a New York tour in September 2021, Harry and Meghan visited a public school in Harlem to promote early literacy among young children and encourage the habit of reading.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an hour at the school, with Meghan reading her children’s book The Bench to a group of second-grade students.

Footage from the filmed visit was included in their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, in which the couple made several shock revelations about the Firm and their decision to resign as senior members of the royal family.

On Saturday 23 September, the newspaper reported that PR executives for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation sent the Department of Education an “appearance release” with a “gagging clause” prohibiting any negative comments about the Sussexes, including on social media “now or in the future”.

NYC schools press officer Danielle Filson allegedly responded, asking for the “best way to get it agreed”, and also asked to remove the mention of Meghan’s children’s book from the release to “make it a bit less promotion-ey”.

Harry and Meghan were recently spotted at a fundraising event for first responders, hosted by Kevin Costner at his polo field in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reads from her book The Bench during her visit with Prince Harry, to PS 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York’s Harlem neighbourhood (Richard Drew/AP) (AP)

They were seen spending time with senior members of local police and firefighting services, as the couple also presented the Yellowstone actor with an award.

Earlier this week, it was reported Prince Harry has been told to “give notice” if he’d like to stay at any of the royal residences, after it was claimed he was denied permission to stay at Windsor Castle during a recent visit to the UK.

The duke travelled to London for the WellChild charity awards on 7 September, which was also the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.

He reportedly contacted Buckingham Palace, expressing his desire to stay with his father, King Charles for the duration of his visit.

After it was established Harry and Charles, who was in Balmoral at the time, would not be able to arrange a meeting, the duke asked if he could stay at Windsor Castle. He also sought permission to visit the late Queen’s grave in St George’s chapel.

Howver, the palace reportedly denied his accommodation request, claiming there wasn’t enough time to make the necessary arrangements.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.