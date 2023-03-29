Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Huw Edwards has spoken out about his interactions with King Charles III ahead of the coronation.

The broadcaster is the lead anchor of BBC News at Ten and has reported on some of the biggest national and international news stories in recent years.

Some of the stories covered by Edwards include the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, as well as her funeral in September last year.

In May, Edwards will be one of the leading broadcast journalists covering the coronation of the King and Queen Consort.

While in conversation with Good Housekeeping, Edwards detailed some of the encounters he’s had with the monarch ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

“I’ve met him several times,” he explained.

“I’ve spent some time with him at his residence, Dumfries House, in Scotland and he has a sense of humour, which is quite captivating.

“We had a conversation, just me and him, when we walked around the gardens and I’d never betray the confidence, but he’s quite blunt with his views on things, which I found rather refreshing.”

Huw Edwards for Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping / Ben Riggott)

Elsewhere in the interview, the Welsh news presenter recalled reporting on the Queen’s death for 10 consecutive days, and the stamina it required.

“I ate a lot of bananas and I drank a lot of tea!” he said.

“It’s funny because you think you’ve prepared yourself for the Queen passing away, but the reality of it was quite overwhelming. I kept saying to myself, ‘Is this really happening?’

“When it was all over, I went home and I sat in the garden on my own with a cup of tea and a Welsh cake. I needed that time to digest it all and decompress – then I was ready to talk to people again.”

The May 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.