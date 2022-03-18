Japanese princess says Imperial family rituals made her ‘rather tense’
The daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito became an ‘adult royal’ in December
The only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito has said that Imperial Family rituals make her “rather tense”.
Princess Aiko, who turned 20 in December marking the date she became an “adult royal”, added that marriage is still “far” in her future.
Taking part in her first news conference on Thursday, Princess Aiko said: “For the first time I’ve taken part in a number of palace rituals, and I was rather tense.
“It seemed strange that I was being part of things that only my parents had done up to now.”
When asked about her plans to marry, Aiko said she had just finished her second year of university where she is studying Japanese literature, and she had “no clear picture” for her future after that.
“For me, marriage still seems far in the future and I haven’t really thought of it,” the princess said.
“I have no particular thought of my ideal partner, but being with somebody and we can make each other smile seems perfect.”
Japan still has male-only heir laws, which means Aiko will not be Empress. As it stands, there are only two heirs to the Japanese throne: Naruhito’s brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, and his nephew, Prince Hitachi.
Last year, the Imperial Family faced controversy after Princess Mako, Aiko’s cousin, decided to marry commoner Kei Komuru which meant giving up her title and leaving the royal family.
If Aiko also decides to marry a commoner, she too will be stripped of her title.
When Aiko’s mother Empress Masako married Naruhito, the Harvard and Oxford-educated diplomat was forced to give up her role to join the royal family.
During the conference, Aiko said she was raised “peacefully”.
She said: “I’ve been mostly raised without worries, so I tend to do things at my own pace.
“From childhood, I’ve been a little shy, so I’ll try hard from now on to conquer this.”
